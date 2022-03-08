Short Interest in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Decreases By 23.0%

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Arthur L. Smith acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $1,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 1,270.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 33.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 853,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 215,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 66.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,524 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 88,452 shares in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TUSK opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $91.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.11.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 38.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

