Short Interest in MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) Decreases By 21.8%

MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 205,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

INKT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,526. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24. MiNK Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $22.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

INKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MiNK Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

