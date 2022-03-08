Short Interest in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Grows By 30.5%

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the January 31st total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGRE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

NYSE PGRE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. 2,100,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -113.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -311.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,730,000 after buying an additional 1,171,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,203,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,976,000 after buying an additional 641,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,341,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after buying an additional 26,836 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,204,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after buying an additional 417,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,969,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after acquiring an additional 205,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

