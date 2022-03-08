Short Interest in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Increases By 32.0%

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,900 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the January 31st total of 278,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,565. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $822,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $30,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

