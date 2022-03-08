Short Interest in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Drops By 18.5%

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,072,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 2,602.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,971 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,759,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,087,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,864,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after buying an additional 1,522,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

PVG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.05. 11,724,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,260. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lowered Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

