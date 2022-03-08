Short Interest in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Increases By 25.5%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 676,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 218,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 99,733 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after buying an additional 3,232,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 128,255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

PTGX traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $23.17. 1,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,435. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.31.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.94% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

