Short Interest in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Increases By 27.2%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the January 31st total of 364,700 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 444,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of METC opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $762.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.30.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 49.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on METC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 121,814 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 157,127.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 97,419 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

