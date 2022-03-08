Short Interest in Renovare Environmental Inc (NASDAQ:RENO) Decreases By 16.3%

Renovare Environmental Inc (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,800 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 224,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 204,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Renovare Environmental stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90. Renovare Environmental has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Renovare Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Renovare Environmental, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

