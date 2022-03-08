Short Interest in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Drops By 21.5%

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the January 31st total of 191,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
In related news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Wendy Diddell sold 67,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $841,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,166,730. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 860,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 27,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,379 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 125,367 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.
Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.
About Richardson Electronics (Get Rating)
Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.
