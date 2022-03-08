Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Expands By 36.8%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the January 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SGIOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

