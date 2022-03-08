Short Interest in SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Increases By 25.8%

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,700 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 677,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 304.5 days.

Shares of SNCAF opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNCAF shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

