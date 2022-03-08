Short Interest in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Decreases By 20.2%

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 41,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

SSKN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of SSKN opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 million, a PE ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.99.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

