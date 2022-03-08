Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Declines By 28.6%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

TGEN stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Tecogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 million, a P/E ratio of -157.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50.

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

