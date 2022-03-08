Short Interest in Texas Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBS) Decreases By 25.5%

Texas Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBS opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. Texas Community Bancshares has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $415,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Community Bancshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc is based in Mineola, Texas.

