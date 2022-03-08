Short Interest in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Increases By 28.2%

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 4,830,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 875,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $121,065,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,249,321 shares of company stock worth $121,735,360 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.