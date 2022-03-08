Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Drops By 16.1%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSB. Savior LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 763.5% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 28,523 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CSB traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 36,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,176. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $55.44 and a 1-year high of $66.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th.

