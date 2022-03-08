SIBCoin (SIB) Market Cap Achieves $3.07 Million

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $138,772.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 114% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,563.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.15 or 0.06662039 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.68 or 0.00258473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.58 or 0.00732757 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00067978 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.46 or 0.00452393 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.84 or 0.00328909 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,737,510 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

