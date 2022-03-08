SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCBGF shares. Barclays downgraded SIG Combibloc Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SIG Combibloc Group from CHF 30.50 to CHF 27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS:SCBGF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37. SIG Combibloc Group has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

