Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Short Interest Update

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,500 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the January 31st total of 244,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.61. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $30.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

SGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. cut their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sigilon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.