SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SIGNA Sports United in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SIGNA Sports United’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of SSU stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26. SIGNA Sports United has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSU. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,400,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,082,000. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

