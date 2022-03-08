SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SIGNA Sports United in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SIGNA Sports United’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
Shares of SSU stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26. SIGNA Sports United has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.
About SIGNA Sports United (Get Rating)
SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.
