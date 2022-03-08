Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $34.26, but opened at $35.85. Skechers U.S.A. shares last traded at $35.60, with a volume of 10,659 shares.

Specifically, President Michael Greenberg acquired 28,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $506,436.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593 over the last three months. 25.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SKX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.