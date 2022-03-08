SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Trading 14% Higher

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) traded up 14% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.33 and last traded at $26.18. 41,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 650,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 7.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 6.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 73.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

