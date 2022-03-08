Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,600 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the January 31st total of 230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 928.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SCCAF opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.71. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $31.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

