SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.56.

SLRC stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 87,824 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,648,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

