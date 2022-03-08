Smooth Love Potion Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $91.92 million and approximately $210.10 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00034251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00104859 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

Smooth Love Potion is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 5,129,907,048 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

