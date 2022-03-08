Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $261.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) will post $261.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $258.70 million to $263.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year sales of $996.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $999.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Snap One.

Get Snap One alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Snap One in the third quarter valued at $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,728,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap One during the 4th quarter worth about $9,971,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPO opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

About Snap One (Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap One (SNPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.