Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $261.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) will post $261.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $258.70 million to $263.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year sales of $996.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $999.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Snap One.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.
NASDAQ SNPO opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
