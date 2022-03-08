SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Lowered to C$31.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SNC has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.57.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of SNC opened at C$28.06 on Friday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$24.70 and a 52-week high of C$38.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$29.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.37.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.