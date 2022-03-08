Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 635,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $72.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.64. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $79.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.80.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 176.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.44.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

