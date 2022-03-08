Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme’s FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SCGLY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €25.50 ($27.72) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.61) to €34.70 ($37.72) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from €36.00 ($39.13) to €37.00 ($40.22) in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.

SCGLY opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

