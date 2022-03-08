Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEYMF. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($16.09) to €16.80 ($18.26) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

SEYMF stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $27.40.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

