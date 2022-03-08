Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

NYSE:SHC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 21,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,274. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.38. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sotera Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 279,373 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 569,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after buying an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

