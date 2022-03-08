Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Price Target Raised to GBX 220 at Liberum Capital

Sourcebio International (LON:SBI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 205.30 ($2.69) to GBX 220 ($2.88) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.59% from the stock’s current price.

LON SBI remained flat at $GBX 122.50 ($1.61) during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 13,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,569. The stock has a market cap of £90.87 million and a P/E ratio of 5.42. Sourcebio International has a one year low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a one year high of GBX 210 ($2.75). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 140.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 143.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81.

In other news, insider Christopher Mills sold 14,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.97), for a total transaction of £21,946.50 ($28,755.90). In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,631 shares of company stock worth $6,402,958.

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

