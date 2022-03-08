South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $340.23 Million

Analysts predict that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) will post $340.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $343.40 million and the lowest is $337.50 million. South State posted sales of $358.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

SSB has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their target price on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.34.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.60. South State has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in South State by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in South State by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,382,000 after buying an additional 817,881 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in South State by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 123,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in South State in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in South State by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

