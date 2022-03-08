South32 (LON:S32) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on S32. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.88) price objective on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on South32 from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

LON:S32 opened at GBX 283 ($3.71) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 228.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 200.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.87. South32 has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 304.50 ($3.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.15 billion and a PE ratio of 23.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

