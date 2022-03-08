Southern Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 (NYSE:SOLN)

Southern Company (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.8438 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of SOLN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,506. Southern has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $53.99.

Get Southern alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Southern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.