S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Increased to $485.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to $485.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.08.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $385.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $414.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.39. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $333.47 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.