SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 157,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after buying an additional 27,848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.73. 167,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,150. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.23 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

