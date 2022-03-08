SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Increased by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,088 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,144,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,626,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 21,462 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 106,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.54. 19,229,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,608,452. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

