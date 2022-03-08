SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,481 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $15,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 85,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.26. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

