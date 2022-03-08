Spire (SPIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Spire to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SPIR opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. Spire has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58.

Several research firms recently commented on SPIR. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Spire from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Spire in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth $3,004,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 6,063.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 393,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 387,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth $1,039,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth $617,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

