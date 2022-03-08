Sprott (TSE:SII) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$60.43 and last traded at C$59.95, with a volume of 140879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$55.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.39%.

Get Sprott alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SII. TD Securities downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sprott from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$49.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89.

Sprott Company Profile (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.