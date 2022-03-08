SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Receives $77.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 307.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLOW opened at $85.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 1.61. SPX FLOW has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average is $81.67.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

