Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 2,330 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Astronics by 104,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Astronics by 150.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Astronics by 44.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Astronics in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Astronics by 27.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATRO. StockNews.com raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.26. Astronics Co. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $20.93.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

