Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $375,000 Holdings in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 129,814 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iBio were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBio during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBio during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iBio by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of iBio during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iBio during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBIO shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of iBio in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut iBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

iBio stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -5.43. iBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). iBio had a negative net margin of 1,737.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. As a group, analysts expect that iBio, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iBio Profile

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

