Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 26,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sohu.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

SOHU stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. Sohu.com Limited has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $656.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.15.

Sohu.com Profile (Get Rating)

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

