Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $371,000 in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,043,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after purchasing an additional 46,011 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 60.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 823,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 310,953 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 757,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after buying an additional 30,810 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 5.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 4,250.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Shares of SRI stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.90 million, a P/E ratio of 168.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor bought 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Stoneridge (Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.