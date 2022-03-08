Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) PT Lowered to $22.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.06.

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $64.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth $34,672,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth $50,404,000. Noked Israel Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 34.6% during the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 703,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after acquiring an additional 180,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter worth $23,927,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 70,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

