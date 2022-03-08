SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $22.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.25 million to $24.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $36.52 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $59.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Sunday, December 12th.

Shares of SQZ stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.65. 46,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,985. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10.

In other SQZ Biotechnologies news, Director Amy W. Schulman bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $40,367.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQZ. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

