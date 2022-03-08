Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.7% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $84.35 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.