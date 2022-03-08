Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.41. The stock had a trading volume of 662,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,700,615. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.30. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $84.35 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

